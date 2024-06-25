New pop-up streetwear and sneaker boutique open on Bernard Avenue hoping to bring skateboard culture back to Kelowna

Madison Reeve

A pop-up boutique has opened in downtown Kelowna.

Founded and curated by Todd Daniels, Gallery Streetwear pays homage to skate culture.

Daniels grew up in Kelowna with an extensive background in snowboarding and skateboarding.

He says the journey to opening the business started with a vision to create a space where streetwear enthusiasts and fashion-forward individuals could discover unique pieces that reflect their lifestyle.

"I noticed that Kelowna wasn't really ready for it, but with the growth in the buildings and just the youth culture and social media, it is starting to catch up to itself, and so I thought the timing was right to do something different."

The shop offers exclusive items from across Canada and imports from countries such as the U.S., Japan, South Korea, and various parts of Europe.

The shop, located at 440 Bernard Ave., opened at the beginning of June and is expected to remain in the location until August.

"You're not going to find it in the mall. That is a huge thing for me. I wanted to have something a little more fashion-forward or current, and it is evolving constantly. We are bringing in new lines all the time to keep things fresh," he said.

Towards the end of summer, Gallery Streetwear will move into its permanent location at 560 Bernard Ave.

"It's been an active love and passion for me...it's something I have always wanted to do. I have worked very hard at it, and I hope people like it," Daniels added.