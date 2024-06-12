Accused murderer to seek ruling she was not criminally responsible due to mental disorder

Photo: Madison Reeve The home on Sycamore Road where the body of Darren Middleton was found on June 17, 2021.

It appears Gabriella Sears will be seeking a ruling that she was not criminally responsible for the 2021 murder of Darren Middleton due to a mental disorder, once the trial restarts this summer.

Sears has remained in custody since her arrest on the morning of June 17, 2021, several hours after Middleton's body was found by his common-law spouse on the floor of Sears' bathroom. Sears' trial began last fall, but on what was meant to be her 18h day of trial, she fired her two lawyers Jordan Watt and Tom Forss, accusing them of “gaslighting” her and colluding with the Crown.

The trial has remained paused ever since, but it's set to pick back up in mid July, with three more weeks scheduled.

Not criminally responsible?

During a case management conference in Kelowna court Tuesday, Sears' new lawyer Frances Mahon told the court she's planning on calling a forensic psychiatrist in Sears' defence, to provide expert opinion on whether Sears could be found not criminally responsible by way of mental disorder.

Mahon is seeking the opinion of a previously court-appointed forensic psychiatrist that was used to determine if Sears was fit to continue to stand trial following the firing of her lawyers. Dr. Johann Brink opined Sears was fit to continue to stand trial and Justice Carol Ross agreed with him.

Crown prosecutor David Grabavac objected to the defence's use of a previously court-appointed expert, arguing that it would complicate issues of privilege, between what a court-ordered expert can disclose to both parties as oppose to one who's hired by the defence.

If the defence has to find another forensic psychiatrist, this could further delay the trial into the fall, due to the high demand for these experts.

Grabavac said Jordan Watt had raised a not-criminally-responsible defence with Grabavac shortly before Sears fired him back in November.

Admitting 'civilian' testimony

Mahon also told the court on Tuesday that Sears is reversing course on her previous decision to recall so-called “civilian witnesses” to testify at trial for a second time. Instead, Sears is now prepared to admit their testimonies from last fall, and Middleton's common-law spouse, Brenda Adams, won't be forced to take the stand again.

The issue arose after the prior judge in the case, Justice Carol Ross, turned 75 during the recent delays. By law, a judge must retire by age 75, so Justice Miriam Gropper has now taken over the case. But because of this, Sears was left with the choice to start the trial all over again from scratch, or admit some of the testimony from last fall.

With Sears apparent change of heart, most of the evidence from the last trial can be used, and the Crown should be able to wrap up its case this summer

It remains to be seen what evidence Sears will call in her own defence, if she plans to testify herself, and if the forensic psychiatrist's report on Sears' mental state at the time of Middelton's death that's being sought by the defence will delay the trial further past the scheduled dates this summer.

Body found in bathroom

Last fall, the court heard testimony from Adams about how Middleton never returned home after he went to pick up a load of turf from his employer, who lived nearby, on the evening of June 16, 2021.

After spending the night calling friends and searching the area for him, she went to Sears house just after 1 a.m. and found Middleton's body on her bathroom floor. She said Middleton appeared to be wearing someone else's clothes, and his penis had been cut off.

Adams said she and Middleton had known Sears for several months prior to the death, and she sometimes did odd jobs for the couple. Adams said they had known Sears as “Dereck,” but days before Middleton’s death, Sears told them she now identified as a woman and went by Gabby or Gabriella.

After her arrest, Sears confessed to police that she had killed Middleton, but her lawyers Watt and Forss, who she eventually fired, successfully argued to have those confessions excluded from evidence, due to the RCMP's conduct infringing on her Charter rights.