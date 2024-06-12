Raise Your Glass at the Sip of Summer Festival on June 22

Photo: Contributed

To beat the heat and delight your taste buds, look no further than the annual "Sip of Summer" festival taking place on June 22nd.

This year’s festival will feature a large lineup of award-winning craft spirits, wines, beers, and ciders.

Attendees will have the chance to sample an array of gins, vodkas, rums, and whiskeys, along with local ciders, beers, and wines.

New this year is the ARC Liquor pop-up store, where guests can shop for their favorite libations.

“Join us for a fresh and fun experience that celebrates the incredible vendors produced across our beautiful country. Discover new favorites, engage with passionate distillers, and become part of the dynamic craft spirits community," said David Mossman, executive director of the Canadian Craft Spirits Association.

The festival will feature a range of vendors, including:

Forbidden Spirits, Kelowna, BC

Tumbleweed, Oliver, BC

Hard T, Vancouver, BC

Misguided Spirits, Parksville, BC

Tak-oh Food Truck, Kelowna, BC

Sharpe Distillery, Cawston, BC

Raincity Distillery, Squamish, BC

Grey Fox Brewing, Kelowna, BC

Wild Ambition Brewing, Kelowna, BC

The festival will take place on June 22nd at the Rotary Centre for the Arts & Park from 3:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., with an evening session from 7:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Tickets start at $35.

For more information on the event, click here.