Stalled truck slows traffic Highway 97 between Lake Country and Kelowna

Photo: Contributed A stalled truck was blocking the right-hand lane.

A stalled truck is slowing southbound traffic on Highway 97 between Lake Country and Kelowna.

A Castanet reader sent photos showing a long line of vehicles snaking along the highway.

She says a stalled truck is blocking the right-hand southbound lane near Beaver Lake Rd. that is backing up traffic to approximately Robinson Road.

When she passed the stalled truck there was no tow truck on the scene yet.

Motorists heading to Kelowna from Lake Country can detour using Glenmore Rd., but that is likely to also be a slow go.