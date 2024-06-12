District of Lake Country wildfire training exercise turns into real thing

Photo: District of Lake Country

The District of Lake Country Fire Department joined forces with the BC Wildfire Service to extinguish a grass fire that started on Pow Road Tuesday night.

The fire was considered held and under control by 10:30 p.m.

BCWS ground crews built a guard around the fire while the Lake Country Fire Department patrolled the area watching for hotspots overnight.

The owner of Intrigue Winery, Roger Wong tells Castanet the fire started around the bottom of Carrs Landing and crept up past one of the vineyards close to his property, but the fire did not come close to his winery or orchards.

"It wasn't really close to us at all. When we see stuff like that, especially with the wind, it's very concerning."

Wong says he saw the Lake Country Fire Department respond quickly, followed by the BCWS.

"Then we saw a spotter, a bird dog and then a retardant plane but it didn't drop its load."

Wong says he appreciates the quick response and his business is operating as usual on Wednesday.

The Lake Country Fire Department says they were in the middle of routine training exercises Tuesday evening when they got the call about the fire.

"When LCFD firefighters showed up for their regular Tuesday night training/practice they didn't expect they would end up responding to a Rank 2, wind-driven grass fire on Pow Road," says a post from the District of Laken Country.

The fire was at the south end of Spion Kop below The Lakes neighbourhood.

Fortunately, there were 40 fire department members assembled and ready to respond to the fire.

BC Wildfire Service was called and responded with an initial attack ground crew, and supervisor controlling air support.

"You may have noticed the bird dog plane in the air circling the fire at the base of Spion Kop gathering intel to determine if a water tanker was necessary and feasible given the wind conditions," the District added.

Ground crews were able to develop a fire guard around the perimeter of the fire which was held at approximately 0.71 hectares.

"We greatly appreciate the Province of BC's FireSmart Community Funding support administered through the Union of BC Municipalities Community Resiliency Investment fund grant that made the purchase of the Structure Protection Unit possible last year," says the District of Lake Country.