Police confirm Springvalley Middle School went into a hold and secure Wednesday morning

Photo: Springvalley Middle School

Out of an abundance of caution, Springvalley Middle School went into a hold and secure Wednesday morning.

Police say the middle school, located on Ziprick Rd, went into hold and secure after receiving information that someone was walking around the area possibly in possession of a weapon.

Kelowna RCMP say no threats to anyone or the school were made.

The hold and secure was removed just after 10:30 a.m.

"Extensive patrols were conducted without any results. There is no concern for public safety," said Cpl. Michael Gauthier.