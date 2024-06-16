Pradha Farm to host concert at the end of the month to support farmers

Photo: Under the Rocks

Are you ready to experience the magic of Under the Rocks at Pradha Farm?

This one night event at the end of the month promises to be an evening of bluegrass, food, good vibes and community connection in Lake Country, and Pradha Farm is inviting you to come check out their next concert.

Under the Rocks is a local band from Kelowna who have become one of Canada’s premier bluegrass bands. Their performances are characterized by lively dancing, laughter, joyful hoots, and serene moments that evoke tears and deep appreciation.

“As a celebration of our community spirit, we are thrilled to host Under the Rocks, Kinfolk Nation and

local businesses from the Okanagan,” said founder of Pradha Farm, Genevieve Daniel.

Daniel says the intention of these concerts is to raise awareness around the challenges within the farming industry and to promote and empower more farming initiatives through collaborative farming.

"We aim to harmonize our efforts in safeguarding farmland while enhancing local food production in our community. Our hope is to ensure sustainability and viability for future farmers through the cooperation of our local and provincial government. We believe we have a way that can support young farmers in accessing farmland which recognizes the importance of small-scale farming and food security in our communities," said Daniel.

Pradha Farm claims to address current contemporary issues such as housing accessibility and food security, bridging the past with the present. This is done in a way that removes the issues of costs associated with land inflation when permanent secondary dwellings are constructed on farmland.

According to Pradha, their farmers live in their own personal tiny-home trailers that can be driven away without leaving a footprint, yet it allows them direct access to caring for their crops and animals, and Pradha Farm aims to promote agricultural access for future generations.

"Farming is more than a profession; it is a way of life. We must protect the right to grow food, ensuring that this vital practice continues to exist," Daniel says.

“My hope is that The Agricultural Land Commission works hand in hand with local municipalities, such as The District of Lake Country, in finding creative solutions to support struggling farmers and those who have the

endurance to grow food.”

In addition to live music, attendees can enjoy a variety of food items and refreshments from local vendors and farms. Urban Harvest will be offering up fresh fruit and vegetables to concert-goers, free or by donation to support their weekly deliveries to the Kelowna Women’s Shelter and The Bridge Youth & Family Services Society.

People interested in checking out Under the Rocks while supporting the local farm industry can grab their tickets through EventBrite, with doors opening on Talbot Rd. in Lake Country at 6:00 p.m. Saturday, June 29.