Making memories with butterflies and the Central Okanagan Hospice Association

Photo: Central Okanagan Hospice Association

Butterflies are like a beautiful flower.

The Central Okanagan Hospice Association will be hosting their annual Butterfly Effect event next month, which will help support the community to come together to remember, connect and celebrate the lives of loved ones.

This event is an opportunity for people to release a butterfly in a symbolic way to create new memories with family and friends.

Over 400 butterflies are expected to be released, with the event kicking off at 10:30 a.m. with registration, followed by an opening ceremony and a group butterfly release at 11:45 a.m.

People in attendance can expect a number of children's activities and games, live music, refreshments and a memory wall to write a special message on.

"The Butterfly Effect event is a deeply meaningful event that symbolizes hope, transformation, and the beauty of life transitions, reminding us of the enduring connections we had with our lost loved ones. We look forward to welcoming our community to join us..." said Natasha Girard, executive director of COHA.

You can secure your ticket to the butterfly release through the COHA website, with the event taking place on Saturday, July 13.