Half Marathon to disrupt traffic in Kelowna Saturday

Photo: Pixabay

The Kelowna Wine Country Half Marathon is taking place on Saturday, June 15, and with it comes a number of intermittent road closures.

The race will start at The Vibrant Vine Winery and will finish off on the lakefront outside of the Delta Grand Hotel in downtown Kelowna.

To accommodate this event, traffic control measures will be in place in southeast Kelowna beginning at 6:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Half-marathon runners will depart The Vibrant Vine Winery located at 3240 Pooley Rd., at 7 a.m., turning east onto Pooley Rd. Flaggers will be on site to hold traffic.

The route then follows Bemrose, Reekie, Hart, Spiers, Todd, Saucier and Bedford Roads to the roundabout at the intersection of Casorso and Swamp Roads.

Marathon runners will then enter the Mission Creek Greenway, eventually turning onto Lakeshore Rd. at Truswell and making their way to the lakefront promenade at City Park via Walnut and Abbott Streets.

Flaggers will be stationed at intersections along this route to temporarily hold traffic while runners pass.

There are also 10K and 5K race options starting at 8:30 a.m., departing from Kelowna Fish & Game Club and Gyro beach respectively which follow the same route.

Traffic and road restrictions should come to a close at 11:00 a.m. Saturday.

You can visit the City of Kelowna website for the most up to date road report.