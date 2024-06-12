RCMP respond to online threats made from an individual living in mobile home park

Photo: Contributed

Kelowna RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Micheal Gauthier tells Castanet the incident at the Holiday Park RV and Condo Resort on Commonwealth Road resulted from a person making threats online.

The incident started Tuesday at 5 p.m.,

"Lake Country and Kelowna RCMP responded to an incident stemming from online threats believed to be from an individual residing at a residence in the 400-block of Commonwealth Rd. in Lake Country," Cpl. Gauthier said.

Police say the individual in the residence was identified and failed to exit the home when police asked him to surrender.

"A risk assessment of the situation resulted in the deployment of the Southeast District Emergency Response Team. The individual ultimately surrendered to police and was safely taken into custody," Cpl. Gauthier added.

The lone suspect remains in custody and is scheduled to attend court Wednesday, June 12, 2024.