’Signs of relief’: Kelowna rental crunch starting to ease as new projects near completion

A new rent calculator tool designed by CBC News brings into stark focus just how unaffordable it is in Kelowna.

Kelowna was the second worst Canadian metropolitan area in both percentage and the number of vacant or potentially vacant ‘affordable’ two-bedroom units. Toronto was worst in percentage, while Peterborough had the lowest count, but it was only three units less than Kelowna. CBC used data from Canada Mortgage and Housing compared to housing needs and income.

The findings come as no surprise to Kelowna’s housing policy and programs manager.

Rental market tight for several years

“I think there are some questions about the accuracy of their methods whether I think it might tell a really fair story, but overall I think we know that the rental market has been tight in Kelowna for a number of years in a row,” says James Moore.

Moore says the target health rental vacancy rate is between 3 and 5 per cent, and last year it was only one per cent. He points the finger at construction of purpose-built rental housing lagging behind growth for several years, not just in the Central Okanagan, but across the country.

The City of Kelowna has been working to change that, approving several new apartment and condo projects aimed at renters and people on lower incomes. Moore is starting to see the pressure easing.

“The stuff that is being built over the past five, six, seven years is just starting to hit the market now. I think, luckily for us, if you were to look at a bright spot in Kelowna’s housing system in the next couple of years, it’s going to be rental.

Kelowna market is reacting

Those projects include ones on Lakeshore Road near Lequime Road, several in Rutland and hundreds of units being built right across from Orchard Park at Springfield Road and Benvoulin Road.

“We have a huge amount of rental housing – purpose built rental housing – coming on line in the coming months and years. It’s hard to walk around this community and not see new purpose-built rental housing under construction,” says Moore.

He points out that it takes time for a housing system to react, but Kelowna is reacting. “Signs of relief are already beginning to be seen in 2024 and I think we will see that pick up over the next six months and beyond.”

While the city is doing what it can to boost supply, finding solutions to the issue of wages versus cost of living is a longer-term challenge.

“It comes from a history of an extremely in-demand housing market, where lots and lots of folks want to move here and live here and the supply hasn’t always been able to keep up. And so, the offering for folks are awfully expensive compared to wages.

“Narrowing that gap will take a long time, but that’s why it’s really important that yes supply certainly slows the pace at which rent increases. If we can keep a healthy vacancy rate, then as wages increase that gap can slowly close.”

Is there a danger of over-building?

Moore does not think all the new rental units being built in the city will flood the market. He says the city’s perspective is that more supply is better for citizens, but he adds that there will be a point when developers might apply the brakes.

“When the market sees that the rents they can attain are not going to cover the costs of building a project or the prices that they can sell for aren’t going to cover their costs building a project it will naturally slow down,” he suggests.

The City of Kelowna is not just focused on helping those on low incomes. It recently launched a Middle Income Housing Partnership.

“That has already launched but we will be kicking off our first couple of projects with that new initiative in the coming weeks”

Moore says they will also be unveiling an updated housing action plan in the next few months.

As for tracking vacancy rates, instead of relying on annual CMHC data, the city is designing its own system that will offer a quarterly snapshot of what’s happening in Kelowna’s rental market. That new data should be available in about a month.

The latest analysis by Castanet found that rents for two bedroom units in the Central Okanagan fell in April for the first time in three months. However, the rent for one bedroom units continued to climb.