Large police presence in Black Mountain neighbourhood due to individual in crisis with possible weapon

Photo: Contributed Police descend on Tanemura Cres. Tuesday night for reports of man in crisis with a weapon

Multiple Kelowna RCMP members swarmed a home in Kelowna's Black Mountain neighbourhood Tuesday night after reports that an individual was in crisis with a possible firearm.

RCMP arrived at the scene just before 7:15 p.m. in the 1300 block of Tanemura Crescent with their guns drawn.

"Frontline officers were able to safely apprehend the individual in crisis, who was then taken to hospital," said Kelowna RCMP Cpl. Michael Gauthier.

Police say the incident remains under investigation.