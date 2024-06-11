RCMP officers leave scene of incident in Kelowna's Black Mountain neighbourhood

Photo: Contributed

UPDATE 9:24 P.M.

The police incident in Kelowna's Black Mountain neighbourhood appears to be wrapping up as police leave the scene.

Over the course of several hours Tuesday night police have been focused on a home on Tanemura Crescent. A resident in the area reported RCMP were utilizing a drone.

It’s unknown if any arrests have been made.

Castanet has reached out to Kelowna RCMP for more information.

ORIGINAL 8:51 p.m.

Police have rifles drawn as an incident unfolds in Kelowna's Black Mountain neighbourhood.

Kelowna RCMP appear to be surrounding the area near Tanemura Crescent and Roth Avenue.

A resident in the area reports RCMP are utilizing a drone.

Police are focused on one particular home along Tanemura Crescent.

