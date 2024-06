Photo: Contributed

Police have rifles drawn as an incident unfolds in Kelowna's Black Mountain neighbourhood.

Kelowna RCMP appear to be surrounding the area near Tanemura Crescent and Roth Avenue.

A resident in the area reports RCMP are utilizing a drone.

Police are focused on one particular home along Tanemura Crescent.

Castanet has reached out to Kelowna RCMP for more information.