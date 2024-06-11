Residents say winds pushing grass fire in Lake Country

Photo: Shaun Fischer

Residents in Lake Country say strong winds are pushing what appears to be a grass fire near a local winery.

Shaun Fischer, a nearby resident, said he's seen around six fire trucks head towards the fire.

"There's flames coming up the hill right now because of the winds," Fischer said.

Fischer said the fire appears to be in between Pow Road and Oceola Road near Intrigue Winery.

Another resident, Caroline Dava, said she saw plumes of black smoke.

"It's in a a clearing so it doesn't seem to be too close to any of the trees," Dava said.

"There's quite a bit of clearing if it keeps going up towards the lakes."

This story will be updated if more information becomes available.