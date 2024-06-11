BCWS, Lake Country fire department holding wildfire near winery

UPDATE 9:02 p.m.

The BC Wildfire Service says a grassfire in Lake Country near Pow Road is now being held.

The wildfire is estimated to be around 0.71 hectares in size and was first discovered just before 7 p.m.

According to BCWS, the fire is suspected to be human caused.

UPDATE 8:49 p.m.

The District of Lake Country has sent out an update on the wildfire near Pow Road in Lake Country asking people to keep away from the scene.

"Residents are asked to stay clear of the area to allow crews to respond. Crews are working to place a fire guard around the 1 hectare fire," says an email from the District of Lake Country.

The Lake Country Fire Department along with B.C. Wildfire Service is on the scene responding to a wildfire near Pow Road in Lake Country. More information will be released when available.

UPDATE 7:57 p.m.

The BC Wildfire Service says crews are on route to a fire south of Spion Kop Mountain to assist the Lake Country fire department.

According to BCWS, the fire is estimated to be about half a hectare in size and is listed as out of control.

"We have a response officer and initial attack crew on route," said BCWS fire information officer Shaelee Stearns.

"It was originally within Fire Department jurisdiction and they requested assistance on it. So we're working with the Lake Country Fire Department currently on that fire."

Stearns said the fire had been displaying rank two to rank three fire behaviour, describing a low vigour surface fire to a moderately vigorous surface fire with occasional candling.

BCWS said the cause of the fire is unknown.

Photo: Contributed

ORIGINAL 7:28 p.m.

Residents in Lake Country say strong winds are pushing what appears to be a grass fire near a local winery.

Shaun Fischer, a nearby resident, said he's seen around six fire trucks head towards the fire near

"There's flames coming up the hill right now because of the winds," Fischer said.

Fischer said the fire appears to be in between Pow Road and Oceola Road near Intrigue Winery.

Another resident, Caroline Dava, said she saw plumes of black smoke.

"It's in a clearing so it doesn't seem to be too close to any of the trees," Dava said.

"There's quite a bit of clearing if it keeps going up towards the lakes."

This story will be updated if more information becomes available.