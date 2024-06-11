RCMP and ERT have left mobile home park after man surrenders

Photo: Contributed

UPDATE 7:06 p.m.

Kelowna RCMP and the Emergency Response Team have now left the Holiday Park RV and Condo Resort on Commonwealth Road in Lake Country after surrounding a home on Romp Route.

A resident of the park tells Castanet that a man surrendered himself into police custody after a brief standoff.

"The police deserve the highest of praise for their work and the park residents want to thank them," says an eye witness who asked not to be identified.

Castanet has reached out to the RCMP for more information.

ORIGINAL 5:36 p.m.

Kelowna RCMP Emergency Response Team has surrounded a home on Romp Rout in the Holiday Park mobile home park in Lake Country Tuesday evening.

Multiple unmarked RCMP vehicles and the ERT vehicle have been spotted in the park just before 5:30 p.m.

One resident tells Castanet the officers seem to be focused on a home on Romp Route.

Castanet has reached out to RCMP for more details.