Kelowna Fire Department repsonds to structure

Photo: Google Maps

Kelowna fire crews have been busy Tuesday afternoon.

After responding to a small brush fire in East Kelowna earlier Tuesday afternoon, they had another call in Black Mountain just after 5 p.m.

Crews were called to 1326 Loseth Dr. after smoke was seen billowing from the structure.

A Castanet reader called the newsroom to give us an update.

"The fire truck just arrived. There's a lot of damage to the house already."

This is a developing story, and more details will be added once they are available.