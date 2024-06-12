Olympic fundraiser for Canada's female athletes happening in Kelowna on Thursday

Photo: The Canadian Press Malindi Elmore

The Summer Olympics in Paris are less than two months away, and one Kelowna woman continues to fundraise for the athletes who will make Canada proud in the French capital.

Kelowna resident Jane Roos, once a promising track athlete until a car crash ended her dreams at 19, is holding the Kelowna Summer Crush cocktail party on Thursday. The invitation-only event will benefit CAN Fund #150Women, which specifically supports Canadian female Olympians. CAN Fund #150Women is part of CAN Fund, which Roos founded to help athletes reach their dreams.

Kelowna Summer Crush will feature a silent auction, and Roos is gladly accepting any last-minute items, including one-of-a-kind experiences, gift certificates, event tickets, gift baskets, wine or jewelry, from anyone who can help. If you would like to help can send an email to Roos at [email protected].

Hundreds of female athletes have applied to CAN Fund #150Women for financial support. Successful applicants receive $8,000 each, and the direct funding gives them access to more resources and opportunities in their final preparations before the Olympics.

“It’s a really critical time for our athletes,” Roos said. “The money can help pay for things like nutrition, training camp and paying for their coach.”

CAN Fund is a national program and has financially supported more than a dozen Olympians from Kelowna, including Jerome Blake, John Gay, Kelsey Serwa and Malindi Elmore.

“To give them this funding right now is a game changer,” Roos said.

Items donated for the silent auction will receive a tax receipt worth fair market value. If you would like to make a financial donation instead to support female athletes, you will also receive a tax receipt and the name of the female athlete you are supporting if you donate here.