Kelowna youth athletes ready for International Children's Games in Mexico next month

Photo: Brayden Ursel

The Kelowna International Children's Games Committee is sending a record number of athletes to Leon, Mexico this summer to compete across five different sports, including soccer, swimming, volleyball, track and field, and tae kwon do.

24 youth athletes have been chosen to represent Kelowna in 2024, including a new record of six coaches, making this the largest Kelowna team in the history of the International Children's Games.

The teams were joined by Mayor Tom Dyas this week to be given their team jackets, which will be worn to represent Kelowna next month.

“We are delighted to be under the sun and in the breeze here, handing out all of the official Team Kelowna uniforms to all of our athletes and coaches. Everybody is very excited," said Kelowna Games President Lance MacDonald.

Team Kelowna has participated in every International Children’s Games since Kelowna hosted the first

non-European Winter Games in 2011.

The 24 athletes and six coaches competing in Leon will join the 295 alumni athletes and 74 alumni coaches who have competed in 11 unique Summer Sports and 10 unique Winter Sports across a total of 15 previous Games.

“It’s about getting young people together that share the passion for sport, we’ll get them to meet each other, interact with each other, learn about each other, and maybe we can break down some of the world’s biases and prejudices to create some peace and understanding moving forward. That is what the International Children’s Games is all about," said MacDonald.

The 2024 International Children's Games take place between July 15 and 20.