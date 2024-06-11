Okanagan College and KF Aerospace search for next generation of workers

Photo: Okanagan College

KF Aerospace and Okanagan College are joining forces to hold an aviation open house this week.

Anyone interested in learning more about the aviation industry is invited to OC's Aerospace Campus, located at Kelowna Airport alongside KF Aerospace.

The event runs Wednesday, June 12, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. and is designed to offer interested parties the opportunity to:

Explore the Aircraft Maintenance Engineer Structures program

Tour KF's industry-leading aviation maintenance facility

Discover the career pathways with KF Aerospace post-program completion

Okanagan College instructors and KF team members will be on hand to answer any questions. For more information click here.