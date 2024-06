Photo: Madison Reeve 1280 DeHart Road.

The Kelowna Fire Department had to act quickly to snuff out a fire that sparked in some trees on a property along DeHart Road.

The fire broke out just after 3 p.m. Tuesday at 1280 DeHart Road.

When fire crews arrived they had to douse some trees that were candling but it didn't take long before the blaze was under control.

High winds helped spread the flames but fire crews managed to knock the fire down and extinguish the blaze.