RCMP recover two stolen motorcyles in Kelowna

Photo: Contributed

Kelowna RCMP have successfully recovered a pair of stolen motorcycles.

Last month, members of the Kelowna RCMP's Target team witnessed a suspicious motorcycle travelling in the area of Banks Road. After pulling the bike and driver over, officers were able to determine that the bike had been stolen and freshly painted.

Police say the driver was arrested and has been charged with Possession of Stolen Property and Driving While Prohibited. He was later released for a court appearance on Thursday, June 13.

“Our team specializes in identifying and locating stolen vehicles, including motorcycles,” said Cpl. Guillaume Tanguay with the Kelowna RCMP Target Team.

The following day on May 28, another member of the Target team observed a suspicious person starting a dirt bike downtown in a residential neighbourhood before taking off for the highway.

Police were able to determine the motorcycle was recently stolen from the same area as the one prior and were able to stop the rider at a nearby residence using plain clothes officers.

The suspect has since been released from custody and police will be recommending several charges including Possession of Stolen Property, Possession of Break-In Instruments along with other driving offences.

“We have both the training and the necessary equipment to locate and safely apprehend those responsible for motor vehicle theft. This will remain a large part of our commitment to reducing property theft in our community along with putting repeat offenders before the courts," said Tanguay.