Save-On-Foods to celebrate grand opening of seventh store in metro Kelowna area at new Ponds development

Photo: Contributed

Save-On-Foods will officially open the doors to its seventh store in Kelowna's Upper Mission neighbourhood on Thursday.

The grocery store is located at the new Mission Village at the Ponds development located at 940 Frost Road.

"We’re so proud of this store and the team here at Save-On-Foods Ponds,” said store manager Paul Davidson.

“We can’t wait to show our customers the extra value, extra quality and extra service they’ll find in store.”

Grand opening celebrations begin on Thursday, June 13, with 500 customers throughout the day randomly receiving a free Save-On-Foods gift card loaded with $10, except for two – which will be loaded with $500.

On Saturday, June 15, the first 500 customers will receive a free three-pound bag of navel oranges (one per customer).

“We are thrilled to bring the best of our brand to residents of Kelowna’s beautiful Upper Mission,” said Darrell Jones, president of Save-On-Foods' parent company, the Pattison Food Group.

“We’ve been serving Kelowna for many years and we look forward to sharing our unique shopping experience with our new neighbours at Mission Village at the Ponds.”

Save-On-Foods Ponds is open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week.