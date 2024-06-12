Flamenco guitarist Jesse Cook adds Okanagan stops to tour

Photo: Contributed Jesse Cook will play Vernon and Kelowna in April 2025.

World renowned Canadian Nuevo Flamenco guitarist Jesse Cook is bringing his latest tour to the Okanagan.

Kelowna and Vernon dates have been added to the spring 2025 leg of “Jesse Cook in Concert”. He is scheduled to play the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre on April 14, 2025 and the Kelowna Community Theatre on April 15, 2025. The tour also includes B.C. stops in Nelson, Cranbrook, Vancouver and Chilliwack.

Over the past three decades, Cook has wowed audiences around the globe with his music that blends the traditional sounds of flamenco with classical, jazz, Zydeco, blues, and Brazilian samba. He has a JUNO Award winner and has 11 nominations to his name, as well as three Canadian Smooth Jazz Awards, a Gemini Award and a Player’s Choice Silver Award from Acoustic Guitar Magazine. Cook has 10 platinum and gold studio albums. He has also reached the Top 10 on the U.S. Billboard Charts.

“I’ve just always made the music that I love,” he says. “But if music can come from around the world and interconnect so beautifully to create this beautiful tapestry, maybe there’s something that music can teach us.”

Tickets for the Canadian stops go on sale Friday, June 14 and can be purchased here.