Contrary council decisions has developer baffled and angry

Photo: Contributed Council turned down this Glenmore Drive development last month.

A Lower Mainland developer is up in arms after his proposed Glenmore Drive apartment was denied by city council just minutes after a similar application brought forward by the city just a block away was approved.

Jass Bhatia is so upset he has not only reached out to the mayor but has also been in contact with B.C. Housing Minister Ravi Khalon.

The proposal put forth by Bhatia was for a six-storey, 67 unit apartment at the corner of Glenmore and Highland drives.

Councillors spoke for nearly 15 minutes with questions and concerns around laneway access and pedestrian safety and density.

Moments later, an application from the city for a five-storey, 56 unit rental a block away in a similar location was moved ahead unanimously with no questions, comments or concerns.

Only Coun. Luke Stack asked a question when the city application was up for initial consideration two weeks earlier, wondering how many units were being planned.

“This is not acceptable,” Bhatia told Castanet News recently.

“I don’t think there is any reason for this to be rejected. I called the planning department and they told me they were 100 per cent in support of this.

“We have been working on this for three years, we’ve spent a lot of money on this project. If they told us this would not get approved we would not have spent all this money.”

Bhatia said he believes the decision was purely political because neighbours were against it, saying the application meets all official community plan objectives including being situated on a transit oriented corridor where the city is looking to densify.

Addressing concerns about pedestrian safety said they added sidewalks in the back for pedestrian safety, something he doesn’t believe council was aware of at the time they made their decision.

Bhatia also voiced concerns council overstepped its authority by questioning items more relative to the development permit stage such as vehicle access when council was only being asked to rezone the property.

At one point planning director Ryan Smith interjected saying site layout can be worked out at the development permit stage.

“At the land use stage that is something staff would not typically go in depth on because we wouldn't want you making a decision today based on a site planning issue when in fact we are just at the land use stage,” said Smith.

“That will come back at the DP stage.”

Coun. Loyal Wooldridge was the only councillor to support the proposal brought forward by Bhatia.

He agreed the decision was political.

“I think this is a prime example why the province created the housing supply legislation because the only difference between the two is that people wrote in opposed to this application and there was none opposed to the other one,” said Wooldridge.

“I really can’t see any other difference.

“The only reason I can come up with is the push back from the neighbourhood.”

Wooldridge says that when you compare the two files and the fact they were done on the same day, the decision “kind of sticks out like a sore thumb.”

“This project is perfectly aligned with Kelowna’s OCP, was presented with on variances indicated in the concurrent DP application and was aimed to provide much needed housing stock into the City of Kelowna on an appropriate urban location,” the company’s architect, Matt Johnson at Lime Architecture stated.

The developers will await the result of discussions with the provincial minister and Mayor Tom Dyas before deciding on next steps.

The mayor does have the ability to bring back items previously discussed by council within 30 days of the original decision.

When contacted for comment Mayor Tom Dyas said he was in the midst of speaking to staff about the concerns raised and would not be able to comment until that review was complete.