Queer-run cabaret featuring drag, storytelling, comedy and burlesque

Photo: Contributed

The eighth annual Pony Cabaret is set to hit the stage once again on June 20.

Known for its celebration of queer culture, this year’s event promises a number of performances featuring drag, storytelling, comedy, and burlesque.

Hosted by Ms. Cookie LaWhore and local impresario Erin Scott, the cabaret offers a platform for diverse and talented performers.

Ms. Cookie, the alter-ego of UBC Okanagan creative writing professor Michael V. Smith, aims to create a space where everyone can feel a bit more normal.

"My role is to be the biggest freak in the room so everyone else can feel a little more normal," Smith said.

The evening kicks off at 5:45 p.m. at the Mary Irwin Theatre, with an opening reception for the New Leaves Festival, followed by the cabaret at 6:30 p.m.

Attendees can enjoy a bar and concession before and during the show.

The show is for adults 18 and over.

Pony Cabaret serves as a fundraiser for the Inspired Word Café, with tickets available on a sliding scale between $10 to $40.

For more information and tickets click here.