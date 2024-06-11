Record amount raised during Cycle for Strong Kids

Photo: YMCA of Southern Interior BC. Tammie Watson, Tom Budd and riders at the 2024 Cycle for Strong Kids at Stuart Park in Kelowna.

The numbers are in from the YMCA of Southern Interior BC largest annual fundraiser and it was a record year.

In excess of $212,000 was raised during Cycle for Strong Kids on June 2, at the new location in Stuart Park in Kelowna. The goal for the event was to raise enough funds to support 1,300 low-income children and at-risk youth in our community, and that was easily surpassed.

“We are completely astounded by just how much our community stepped up to support Cycle for Strong Kids,” exclaims Tammie Watson, VP of philanthropy at YMCASIBC.

Funds raised at this year’s Cycle for Strong Kids will stay local. The money will help ensure low-income children and at-risk youth have the tools, resources and support they need to grow up healthy, resilient and strong. It’s estimated 1 in 8 children in B.C. now live in poverty and families are forgoing children’s activities due to the rising cost of living.

Presenting sponsor, Tom Budd of The Payton and Dillon Budd Memorial Fund, was astounded by this year’s event.

“People often ask me why the Y is one of the main charities I choose to support,” said Budd. “I view the Y as similar to our school system. Their efforts are helping to lay healthy foundations for young people in our community to ensure children and youth have the tools and support systems they need to thrive. As a dedicated advocate for mental health, I am proud to support this event and help uplift future generations to ensure no child is left behind.”

Watson adds, “We are incredibly grateful to everyone for believing in this cause and helping ensure our most vulnerable populations can continue to access programs and services designed to help them thrive.”

If you want to support Cycle for Strong Kids, the donation portal will remain open until June 19th.