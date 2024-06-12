A growing vegetable garden at Kelowna's rail trail site draws concern form the city, bylaw

Madison Reeve

The City of Kelowna and bylaw members are closely monitoring a vegetable garden that continues to grow at the homeless encampment along the rail trail near downtown Kelowna.

The large garden was started by outdoor sheltering member A.J. along Weddell Place.

A.J., who has been living at the city-sanctioned encampment for a year, started the garden a month ago hoping to grow food he would eventually be able to eat.

"We have tomatoes, lettuce, cucumbers, zucchini... It's just something to look forward to. A lot of people don't have much to do down here," he said.

The City of Kelowna says their concern with developing a larger garden would encourage an entrenched encampment of people who want to stay at the site rather than begin the process of moving into transitional housing.

"Bylaw officers work daily with occupants of the outdoor sheltering site, along with government and community partners, to compassionately enforce municipal laws. While they occasionally use discretion in allowing exceptions from time to time, they cannot permit the introduction of permanent features (such as large community gardens) at temporary outdoor sheltering sites," said communications director Tom Wilson.

Roughly 35 beds have been available at local shelters recently, but currently there are approximately 100 people using the outdoor site.

"I think it's kind of hilarious, but the garden is here and they weren't watering it so we put a couple of plants in where there are supposed to be plants. I don't see the problem with it."

A.J. says there has also been concern from bylaw members after he installed an irrigation system that pumps water from the nearby creek.

"Maybe they should step up their game and start doing something more productive."

Wilson says as long as the garden does not grow in size it can stay; however, if additional items are added, it may have to be removed.