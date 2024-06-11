Outdoor apparel retailer Arc’teryx opens store in downtown Kelowna

Photo: Cindy White The new Arc'teryx store at Bernard Avenue and Water Street in Kelowna.

Months of waiting are over in downtown Kelowna.

A major new anchor tenant has opened its doors at the south corner of Water Street and Bernard Avenue.

B.C.-based outdoor apparel retailer Arc’teryx has taken over 3,500 square feet on the bottom floor at 313 Bernard Ave. Staff were on site for the first official day of business Tuesday.

Photo: Cindy White The doors opened Tuesday at the new Arc'teryx store in downtown Kelowna.

The company spent several months renovating the building. While it didn’t disclose exactly how many employees have been hired, a spokesperson told Castanet that they are always on the lookout for talented future hires, and anyone interested can connect via the Arc’teryx careers site.

Downtown Kelowna Association executive director Mark Burley called the store an anchor retailer for downtown, joining the likes of Mosaic Books and Lululemon.

Earlier this year, rival outdoor clothing firm Fjallraven opened a store a few doors down from Arc’teryx at 345 Bernard Avenue.