Central Okanagan Search and Rescues bolsters medical training thanks to Callahan Property Group

Photo: COSAR Weekly medical training is being offered to Central Okanagan Search and Rescue volunteers thanks to a $75,000 commitment from Callahan Property Group.

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue is adding to its medical expertise.

In light of the heightened severity of calls, a physician and experienced flight nurse have joined the team. As well, weekly medical training is being offered to all members, thanks to the support of Callahan Property Group.

Callahan Property Group has pledged $75,000 over the next three years to aid COSAR. The initial contribution of $25,000 will go towards advanced medical training, procurement of medical supplies, and acquisition of essential equipment.

"Financial support from the community is essential in helping our team provide the necessary resources to our subjects," said COSAR president Brad Trites.

"With the unwavering support of partners like Callahan Property Group, we are better equipped than ever to fulfill our mission of serving the community in times of need. The funding provided by Bob, Bruce and rest of the team at Callahan Property Group will have a significant positive impact on our subjects."

Speaking on behalf of Callahan Property Group, Bruce Callahan remarked, “we are thrilled to provide the Central Okanagan Search and Rescue a 3-year commitment to further advance their efforts. As avid outdoor enthusiast, the Central Okanagan Search and Rescue mandate resonates with us. Our backcountry is beautiful and vast and to be shared with our community and visitors alike.”

He adds that It is reassuring that the Okanagan has a capable and skilled team in place to assist when help is needed.