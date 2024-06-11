Hot air balloon caught on video landing in Kelowna neighbourhood

Rob Gibson

The first odd hot air balloon landing of 2024 appears to have taken place near the intersection of Clifton Road and Cara Glen Way Tuesday morning.

A Castanet reader has shared a short video of the hot air balloon coming down near their home in the Cara Glen neighbourhood just after 9 a.m.

Hot air balloon rides are popular in the Okanagan. They can often be seen in the early morning hours and as the temperature rises they can lose loft and the pilot is forced to land the balloon in unconventional locations, like parking lots and people's backyards.