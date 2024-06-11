International students in need of host families says Central Okanagan Public Schools

Photo: Contributed The Besse Family (right) with Frida's family when they came to visit from Germany.

Central Okanagan Public Schools is searching for families who have an extra bedroom in their home and some extra room in their hearts for sharing Canadian culture with international students.

The District's International Education program will carefully match students with families that can provide a welcoming home and who will enjoy the mutual benefit that comes with hosting students.

"Our homestay program is internationally recognized because we run it ourselves, so we offer great support for both the students and the families who choose to open their home," said Raquel Steen, Assistant Superintendent.

"We have a lot of students who are eager to learn about Canadian culture and live the Okanagan lifestyle, but we always need more families who would like to enjoy the many benefits of the cultural exchange."

Families are paid a monthly compensation of $1,100, which is there to help host families with living costs and subsidizing family activities.

According to Central Okanagan Public Schools, those who have hosted for several years say the real rewards are the experiences shared together, while making lifelong connections with people from all around the world.

"In the beginning it was just rewarding having different culture in the house and sharing the culture of the

Canadian family," says homestay dad Trevor Besse.

"After 20 years of hosting, we've seen the students inspire our own kids to be more confident and outgoing, and we've made so many friends around the world with the students' families."

The District is accepting applications to host students in September for either short or long-term stays.

They are currently looking for just a few more homes in the Mission and Central Kelowna area, but welcome families from all areas of the Central Okanagan to apply. Those interested can apply online.