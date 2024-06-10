City of Kelowna is seeking public input on enhancements to Rutland Recreation Park

Photo: City of Kelowna

The City of Kelowna is looking for public input to help finalize improvements to Rutland Recreation Park.

Enhancements in, and around the park, are part of the $241 million the city will borrow for several recreation-related projects including a replacement for the Parkinson Rec Centre.

The city has earmarked $4.5 million of that for Rutland Recreation Park enhancements.

Plans include the addition of a new artificial turf field and two transportation improvement projects.

“Working with residents in their local areas is crucial for designing and creating active spaces that meet the needs of the community,” said planner specialist Keith Pinkoski.

“The proposed improvements will enhance the park’s use. This is the opportunity to share input on these plans to make sure Rutland Recreation Park remains a vibrant and inviting space for everyone.”

An open house will be held at the park Saturday, June 22 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. to learn more about the plan.

Feedback can also be left online.

The three topics open for discussion are the sport fields, Hartman Road bike facility improvements and a new neighbourhood bikeway.

Engagement is open until July 7.

The final redevelopment plan will eventually come back to city council for adoption.