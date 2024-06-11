European furniture and decor store owner perseveres, holds grand opening

Photo: Contributed (L to R): MLA Renee Merrifield, Mihaela Rasovic, Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas, Izabela Rasovic and MP Tracy Gray.

A European furniture and decor store has opened its doors in Kelowna.

Lux Domus Furnishings held its grand opening earlier this month, with Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas, MP Tracy Gray and MLA Renee Merrifield all on hand for the ceremonial ribbon cutting. The new business is located at 104-1641 Commerce Ave.

Owner Mihaela Rasovic has come a long way to get to this point. Her husband passed away, her home burned down, and she raised three children as a single mother.

Lux Domus Furnishings specializes in high-quality European furniture and decor, and Rasovic believes her new venture will fill a need in the Central Okanagan.