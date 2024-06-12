Third annual Shine A Light Gala will support Lake Country Health Society

Photo: Jon Adrian

Lake Country Health Society is continuing its push to build a community health centre in the district.

The group will host its third annual Shine A Light Gala at 50th Parallel Family Estate Winery on Thursday, Sept. 12, with the goal of raising $125,000.

"This year we want to shine a light on urgently needed support for Lake Country Health’s programs and services, including peer support groups, caregiving, harm reduction, mental health and much more,” Lake Country Health board secretary Brittany Egan said in a press release.

“By attending this gala, attendees will not only have an incredible evening but also contribute to the betterment of our community.”

The gala will get underway at 5:45 p.m. at 50th Parallel’s newly expanded Family Estate Winery. The event will include a silent auction, guest speakers, 50/50 draw, live music by Josh & Bex, food and exclusive award winning wines.

Tickets are available online through Kelowna Community Theatre, and you will secure early-bird pricing if you purchase before July 1.