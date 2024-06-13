Kelowna Century 21 office expands to offer property management services

Photo: Contributed Kim Davies

A Kelowna real estate firm is getting into the property management business.

Century 21 Assurance Realty announced recently that it is setting up a property management division to “enhance its real estate business.”

The division is already managing more than 85 properties, and it offers services such as tenant screening, lease administration, rent collection, property maintenance and financial reporting.

“We’re pleased to introduce the launch of our property management division, which represents a significant milestone in our company’s growth and evolution,” Century 21 Assurance partner Max Carbone said in a press release. “This expansion allows us to offer a broader range of real estate services to our clients. We look forward to delivering exceptional value, service and expertise through residential, property management and commercial real estate sectors.”

The company hired industry veteran Kim Davies to serve as its property management and commercial managing broker.

“Century 21 Assurance Realty is a company built on a strong foundation of care—care for each other, care for our clients and care for those that we work with every day,” Davies said. “I am excited to lead the property management and commercial divisions and help our clients achieve their real estate goals with confidence and success.”