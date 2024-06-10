Four new members on Downtown Kelowna Association board

Photo: Contributed Renata Mills

Downtown Kelowna Association has added four new members to its board of directors.

The business organization held its annual general meeting last week, during which it established its executive and board of directors. One new member of the executive and three first-time directors were elected. DKA holds elections every two years, and board members serve for a term of two years.

Jaspal Dhial of GSL Group is the new treasurer, while David Lindsay of the Train Station Pub, Tina Thygesen of Mission Group and Jason Wills of Venture Realty are new directors.

Renata Mills of Festivals Kelowna is back as this year’s president, with Travis Pye of Lakehouse Homestore serving as vice-president once again. Caroline Bye of Kelowna Yacht Club returns as secretary.

Kelowna councillor Rick Webber is the city’s representative on the board.

Departing board members are past president Yarden Gershony of Rush Ihas Hardwick LLP, Jenna Kopperson of Deville Bernard) and Warren Turner of Turner First Aid Training.

Executive

Renata Mills, president, Festivals Kelowna

Travis Pye, vice-president, Lakehouse Homestore

Jaspal Dhial, treasurer, GSL Group

Caroline Bye, secretary, Kelowna Yacht Club

Directors

Crystal Dougan, Little Hobo Soup & Sandwich Shop

Thomas Eaves, Pushor Mitchell LLP

David Lindsay, Train Station Pub

Nathan Matis, Sweat Studios

Jillian Povarchook, olive & elle

Craig Shirra, UBC Properties Trust

Tina Thygesen, Mission Group

Jason Wills, Venture Realty

Rick Webber, City of Kelowna