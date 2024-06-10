Four new members on Downtown Kelowna Association board

Downtown Kelowna Association has added four new members to its board of directors.
The business organization held its annual general meeting last week, during which it established its executive and board of directors. One new member of the executive and three first-time directors were elected. DKA holds elections every two years, and board members serve for a term of two years.
Jaspal Dhial of GSL Group is the new treasurer, while David Lindsay of the Train Station Pub, Tina Thygesen of Mission Group and Jason Wills of Venture Realty are new directors.
Renata Mills of Festivals Kelowna is back as this year’s president, with Travis Pye of Lakehouse Homestore serving as vice-president once again. Caroline Bye of Kelowna Yacht Club returns as secretary.
Kelowna councillor Rick Webber is the city’s representative on the board.
Departing board members are past president Yarden Gershony of Rush Ihas Hardwick LLP, Jenna Kopperson of Deville Bernard) and Warren Turner of Turner First Aid Training.
Executive
Renata Mills, president, Festivals Kelowna
Travis Pye, vice-president, Lakehouse Homestore
Jaspal Dhial, treasurer, GSL Group
Caroline Bye, secretary, Kelowna Yacht Club
Directors
Crystal Dougan, Little Hobo Soup & Sandwich Shop
Thomas Eaves, Pushor Mitchell LLP
David Lindsay, Train Station Pub
Nathan Matis, Sweat Studios
Jillian Povarchook, olive & elle
Craig Shirra, UBC Properties Trust
Tina Thygesen, Mission Group
Jason Wills, Venture Realty
Rick Webber, City of Kelowna