Kelowna fire crews quickly knock down hedge fire on Burtch Road

Rob Gibson

UPDATE: 6:30 p.m.

Kelowna Fire Department platoon captain Jarret Dais confirms there were no injuries as a result of Monday's fire at a townhome complex on Burtch Road.

Dais says when crews arrived shortly after 4 p.m. they encountered heavy smoke from a hedge and shed which were both on fire at the time.

Multiple townhomes also suffered damage although Dais says the damage was limited to the exterior of the building.

He says the fire is under investigation but is not suspicious in nature.

UPDATE: 4:50 p.m.

The property manager at the townhouse complex at 2125 Burtch Road says this afternoon's fire was started by a kid in the neighbourhood.

The fire started in a hedge before extending to three townhomes in the complex.

All three suffered exterior damage at the rear.

It's believed residents will be able to remain in their homes.

Photo: Alessandra Kovacs

ORIGINAL: 4:30 p.m.

Kelowna fire crews have extinguished a blaze at a townhouse complex at Burtch and Springfield Road.

The fire broke out at about 4 p.m. Monday.

The blaze apparently started in a hedge then extended to several units at the townhouse complex at 2125 Burtch.

Three townhomes sustained significant damage in the rear.

Crews are still mopping up the scene.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Castanet has a reporter on scene and will have further information when it becomes available.