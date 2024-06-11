Groups of young entrepreneurs compete for $10K in prize money

Photo: Tourism Kelowna

A group of young Kelowna entrepreneurs will be competing for top honours and top dollars at the Innovation Generation Challenge Finale this week.

The event takes place at 460 Doyle Avenue, between 5-8 p.m. Tuesday.

The top eight secondary school teams will pitch their business ideas to local mentors and judges at the 30th annual iGen Finale.

The top three pitches will be judged by Kevin Kaardal, superintendent SD23, Krista Mallory, manager, Central Okanagan Economic Development Commission and Renee Merrifield, MLA for Kelowna - Mission.

The iGen challenge connects young entrepreneurs with our local entrepreneurs, business partners, and community organizations, to discover the Central Okanagan's next generation of entrepreneurial gurus.

Top prize is $5,000, donated by the Central Okanagan Economic Development Commission, second prize is $2,000 provided by an anonymous donor, Fifth Avenue Properties, MNP and the Rotary Club of Kelowna Ogopogo and third place is $500-$1,000, sponsored by Doak Shirreff, the Economic Trust of the Southern Interior and WEBC – Supporting Women Entrepreneurs in BC.