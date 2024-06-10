Andrew Grose star of Just For Laughs returns to Kelowna for 2 shows

Photo: Train Wreck Comedy

The Comedy Cabaret at the Kelowna Actors Studio is bringing back popular comedian Andrew Grose for two shows, June 21 and 22.

Andrew Grose, is bringing his material, including some dad jokes to town just after Father's Day.

Grose's career includes performances at iconic venues such as Montreal’s Just For Laughs and the Calgary Stampede Grandstand Show. He's also appeared on Comedy Central and The Tonight Show with Jay Leno.

Rob Balsdon from Train Wreck Comedy says, “the Kelowna Actors Studio is the ultimate venue for stand-up comedy. If you’ve experienced it before, you know what I’m talking about. If you haven’t, this is your chance to see just how incredible live comedy can be when everything comes together perfectly. Andrew Grose is one of the best in the business, and his performance is a must-see for any comedy enthusiast.”

