Social media star and comedian Bob Menery golfing in Kelowna

Photo: Bob Menery

Kelowna is playing host to a well-known comedian with a massive following.

Bob Menery, who boasts over 3 million followers on Instagram, is currently hitting the links at Tower Ranch Golf Club.

Best known for his sportscasting routines and play-by-play parodies, Menery took to Instagram on Monday afternoon to share his golfing experience.

In a post shared just after 1 p.m., Menery posted a video of himself and another golfer on the seventh hole at Tower Ranch.

Born in Boston, Menery moved to Los Angeles to pursue a career as an actor and podcaster. He gained fame through his comedic sports commentaries and is recognized for his role in the 2024 film "Road House." Additionally, Menery lends his distinctive voice to Buffalo Wild Wings commercials.

Fans of Menery can follow his Kelowna golfing adventures and more through his popular Instagram account.