Summertime tradition of Pianos in the Park rolling out this week in downtown Kelowna

Photo: Cindy White

Anyone tempted to tickle the ivories will be happy to know the annual Pianos in the Park program is returning to Kelowna.

Pianos will roll out downtown over the next week. The annual event is organized by Festivals Kelowna.

The aim of the program is to beautify public spaces through artistic expression. The 2024 season will return to its pre-pandemic scale with eight pianos placed in high pedestrian traffic locations until mid-September.

“It’s incredible to think this simple but impactful program has been happening since 2015. Now in our 10th year, we’re very grateful to announce not only new artists creating musical works of art, but to welcome back Wentworth Music as our wonderful presenting partner sponsor," said Renata Mills, executive director of Festivals Kelowna.

Kelowna’s Pianos in the Park is modelled after similar programs around the world called Public Pianos.

“One of the best parts of Pianos in the Park is discovering where they are. So, starting Tuesday, be on the lookout as these beauties to pop up like spring flowers around the city," Mills added.