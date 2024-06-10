Kelowna RCMP investigating sexual assault attempt by stranger on walking trail over the weekend

Photo: Contributed

Police are investigating after reports from an adult woman that an unknown man attempted to sexually assault her as she walked along a trail in Mission Creek Regional Park, located in the 2300-block of Springfield Rd.

The victim said she walking alone on the trail between Leckie Road and Durnin Road when the attacker grabbed her and attempted to sexually assault her. The victim managed to free herself, run away and call police.

“Officers conducted an extensive search of the area and are continuing this investigation,” Cpl. Michael Gauthier, media relations officer said. “The public can expect to see a police presence in the area throughout the day and evening.”

The suspect is described as a Caucasian man, approximately 50 to 60 years old, with short grey hair, wearing a gray or white long-sleeve jacket with red colouring on the shoulder area.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or a possible suspect is asked to phone the RCMP at 250-762-3300 and reference police file number 2024-31438.