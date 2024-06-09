Shaw service outage across Okanagan for several hours Sunday

Photo: Contributed

UPDATE: 8:45 p.m.

Shaw services have reportedly been restored to most customers across the Okanagan.

Shaw has yet to update their website.

UPDATE: 7:48 p.m.

According to Shaw, technicians are on site working to restore service.

There is no estimated time of restoration.

"We will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates when available. Thank you for your patience," the website said.

ORIGINAL: 6:30 p.m.

Shaw is experiencing an interruption in phone, television and internet service across the Okanagan.

According to the Shaw website, the outage impacts the Okanagan region.

Customers in both Kelowna and Vernon have reported an interruption in service.

"We are working to restore service as quickly as possible and apologize for any inconvenience this may cause," Shaw said online just after 6 p.m.

The cause of the outage is unknown at this time.