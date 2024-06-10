Temperatures to hover above 20 degrees all week

Madison Reeve

It's going to be a beautiful week across the Thompson Okanagan.

According to Environment Canada, temperatures are expected to hover well above 20 degrees for the entire week.

Monday will see a high of 27°C with a mix of sun and clouds.

Tuesday will be the coolest day of the week with a high of 21°C and showers expected all day.

Wednesday will see a high of 22°C with mostly sunny periods.

Both Thursday and Friday will climb to 27°C with more sun expected.

Saturday will drop back down to 22°C with a mix of sun and clouds.

