15th annual Okanagan Motorcycle Ride for Dad kicked off Sunday morning

Photo: Val Palmer Motorcycles gather at Banner Recreation & Marine Sunday morning.

For the 15th year, hundreds of motorcycle riders hit the road together for Kelowna's annual Motorcycle Ride for Dad event.

The annual charity ride kicked off at Banner Recreation & Marine on McCurdy Place Sunday morning, where riders met up before the ride. At 10 a.m. sharp, kickstands came up and the riders hit the road together, en route down to Okanagan Falls and back.

Since it was first established in 2009, the Okanagan Motorcycle Ride for Dad has raised more than $1.1 million for prostate cancer research. Last month, organizers delivered an $80,000 cheque to the BC Cancer Foundation, from the proceeds of the 2023 ride.

Organizer and cancer survivor Bob Charron told Castanet that at least 70 per cent of the funds raised at the event goes directly towards cancer research.

This year is the 15th anniversary of the ride, and it's proven to be as popular as ever.

Riders are expected to return to Banner Recreation & Marine by about 3 p.m., where they'll find food, live music and door prizes.

Those wanting to donate to the ride can do so here.