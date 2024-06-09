A look at upcoming events with Brayden Ursel and the Castanet Event Calendar

The June 9 edition of the Castanet Event Calendar for 2024 takes a look at upcoming events in the Thompson-Okanagan, including the grand opening of a new cheer gym in Kelowna on June 15.

People of Vernon are getting excited for the 30th annual Sunshine Festival, taking place in downtown Vernon next Saturday, with tons of fun activities, food, drinks and more.

Kamloops residents are moving to cure ALS next Saturday, either walking, biking, rolling or running at Riverside Park starting at 9:30 a.m.

Summerland Sweets will host their 11th annual pancake breakfast next Saturday, which is free to everyone from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.