Kelowna Pride Week comes to an end with festival in City Park

Thousands of people were out in Kelowna on Saturday in support of Pride Week 2024, which ended with a march downtown and a festival in City Park.

Several people made speeches ahead of the walk, talking about the importance of the day, but also the importance of showing support for the LGBTQ+ community every day.

“What an incredible week we’ve had! From the beginning with our launch party on Monday, all the way through to Thursday where we had our first ever two spirit powwow here on the same property in City Park here,” said co-chair Mary McBride.

“And then also that trans march. How many people showed up for that was just stunning, so there’s nothing this week that doesn’t stand out in its own unique way.”

The LGBTQ+ community has faced increased backlash in recent years, but organizers of Pride Week tell Castanet the good heavily outweighed the bad this week, with so much support pouring in from the city and its residents.

“I remember coming with my kids a couple of years ago and there were protesters set up right around where the Ogopogo was, spewing very nasty things to the general crowd and public. We are not seeing that as much today,” explained McBride.

“We’re seeing an enormous crowd here in comparison to other years, it’s even bigger. We’ve got more booths than ever before, we had to turn people away. It’s really not just the queer community, but our allies showing up to say we’re here and we’re always going to be here.”

Despite thousands of people showing support downtown, Kelowna Pride knows there’s still people of the LGBTQ+ community that feel alone.

“If it’s not safe for you to come, that’s O.K. and we understand. We’re here and there are so many resources for you. You can reach out to us through email, there are community partners who have texting and chat available. If you have any concerns, Instagram us and we will get you connected with the right people. One day, you will be here, and we can’t wait,” said McBride.