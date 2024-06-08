Pride March takes over downtown Kelowna Saturday

Downtown Kelowna was packed with colours and overflowing with pride Saturday morning, as thousands took part in the annual Kelowna Pride March.

The event kicked off in Stuart Park, where people of all ages, genders and orientations gathered, wearing a variety of colourful outfits and waving pride flags and homemade signs.

The fun kicked off with a comic juggling show at 10 a.m., followed by a number of speeches.

Kelowna councillor Loyal Woolridge, the city's first openly gay councillor, spoke about the importance of pushing back against hate and bigotry in the community.

The large group, lead by drag performer Frieda Whales, then marched along the boardwalk at 11 a.m., past the Sails statue through to City Park, blasting music and singing as they went.

A number of passersby cheered as the large group went by.

While organizers asked participants not to engage with any protesters, and to alert a volunteer if there were any concerns about safety, Castanet did not observe any protests or negative interactions along the march.

The march ended at City Park, where the annual Pride Festival kicked off. The festival is scheduled to run until 3 p.m.